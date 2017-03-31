Woman injured after vehicle drives into Chick-fil-A

Posted:Mar 31 2017 03:54PM EDT

Updated:Mar 31 2017 03:54PM EDT

DULUTH, Ga. - A woman is injured after a vehicle drove into a Chick-fil-A in Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department.

Police say the incident occurred at the restaurant on Peachtree Industrial Blvd. The woman was eating lunch, and was injured.

She was transported to the hospital.


