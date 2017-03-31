Woman injured after vehicle drives into Chick-fil-A

- A woman is injured after a vehicle drove into a Chick-fil-A in Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department.

Duluth PD currently working this...vehicle drove into the Chick-fil-A on Peachtree Industrial Blvd. Only minor injuries being reported. pic.twitter.com/bzgqvvcFKq — Duluth Police Dept (@DuluthGAPolice) March 31, 2017

Police say the incident occurred at the restaurant on Peachtree Industrial Blvd. The woman was eating lunch, and was injured.

The aftermath of the vehicle that struck Chick-Fil-A. One patron was eating lunch and was injured. Scene is now clear. pic.twitter.com/FdoBa9xGmj — Duluth Police Dept (@DuluthGAPolice) March 31, 2017

She was transported to the hospital.