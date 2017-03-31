Cobb DOT issues traffic warning

- The Cobb County Department of Transportation issued a traffic warning Friday morning following the fire on I-85, Cobb County schools releasing for spring break, and ahead of the Atlanta Braves exhibition game.

Cobb County government officials and the DOT are on standby to assist Georgia and Fulton County DOT.

“We are thankful that no one was hurt and we are working with Georgia DOT and all parties involved to move traffic as quickly as possible through our main and secondary roads,” said Cobb DOT Director Jim Wilgus. “Our traffic management center is monitoring the situation closely and staff is ready to assist as necessary.”

CobbLinc, Cobb’s transit system, has additional buses and staff in the Midtown area and are ready to offer additional trips as needed.

I-75 will be getting more drivers that have been rerouted from I-85, I-285 and GA 400. Motorist are advised to expect heavier than usual traffic in both directions on I-75 and allow extra time for travel.

The heavier volume will likely results in unexpected delays on US41/Cobb Parkway and secondary roads. A portion of I-85 collapse due to a massive fire and a portion of that highway is closed in both directions for an undetermined amount of time until repairs can be made.

Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency in Fulton County as the closure of I85 will have a ripple effect on metro Atlanta commuters.

Today is the first day of spring break for Cobb County schools and most of metro Atlanta schools. Transportation officials are advising travelers to plan ahead to avoid additional gridlock.

SunTrust Park will be hosting its first exhibition game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees. Game time is 7:30 p.m. Cobb DOT will proceed with its SunTrust traffic management plan and will make adjustment as needed.

Cobb motorists are encouraged to use CobbCommute.org to navigate and look for alternate routes to avoid heavy traffic. Plan ahead and prepare to be patient; adjust your travel time to avoid peak traffic. Please carpool if at all possible and plan your day to minimize trips.