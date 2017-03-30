Travel alternatives around I-85 overpass collapse

- Several agencies are working together to try to ease the traffic headache expect Friday morning due to the collapse of a span of Interstate 85 near Piedmont Road.

A MARTA spokesperson said they are increasing rail services to help ease traffic congestion. In addition, buses that travel along I-85 are being rerouted to Lindbergh Station. Extra representatives will be out helping passengers on Friday. For the latest visit itsmarta.com.

Gwinnett County Transit buses originating in Gwinnett County will detour around using Interstates 285 and 20. Officials said travel times for all vehicles, including busses will be unpredictable. The latest information is available on Gwinnett County’s website.

The southbound Express Lanes will operate at HOV3+ only from 6 to 10 a.m. Friday. State officials said only transit vehicles and vehicles with three or more occupants will be allowed to use the Southbound Express Lane. The signs will change back when the toll goes back into effect. The northbound lanes will not be affected. For more visit peachpass.com.

Commuters are being urged to use MARTA or to work from home on Friday to help reduce the number of vehicles on the roadways. But for those that must travel, to use the interstates as a detour.

