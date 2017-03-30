Cancelations, delays for schools and government offices

- Schools and government agencies are adjusting their schedules on Friday in respond to the overpass collapsed on Interstate 85 on Thursday.

DeKalb County schools said they will be closed Friday and that next week is spring break for the district. Atlanta Public Schools said they will hold class as normal, but ask school employees to arrive a little earlier than normal.

Cristo Ray Jesuit High School, a private school in Atlanta, said they will be closed on Friday.

Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools said they plan to have a normal school day on Friday. APS officials said they are making transportation plans for buses which travel in the North Atlanta cluster. They are asking staff to come in a little earlier to help receive students.

DeKalb County government said their non-essential personnel do not need to report to work Friday.

Fulton County government offices in Midtown and Downtown as well as Fulton County Courts and Justice Agencies will open at 10 a.m.

Commuters are being urged to use MARTA or to work from home on Friday to help reduce the number of vehicles on the roadways.