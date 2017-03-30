Deputies: Toddler found along busy Newton County highway

- Deputies in Newton County are urgently seeking information about a toddler which was left secured in a car seat along a busy highway Thursday evening.

The young boy was found on the side of Highway 11 near Patrick Road in Covington a little after 5:30 p.m. Authorities flew the toddler to an area hospital as a precaution, but he appeared uninjured.

Investigators are searching for family members and to get to the bottom of how this young child ended up on the side of a busy roadway. Police released photos of the toddler and the car seat to the public to see if any one recognizes the child.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-784-2100.