- A massive fire has broken out under Interstate 85 near Piedmont Road.

The fire broke out during rush hour traffic, around 6 p.m. near the MARTA train barn.

The fire was shooting up under the I-85 overpass at the area. Google Maps shows giant utility spools under the bridge. SKYFOX 5 spotted what appeared to be burned out shells of those spools.

Atlanta fire officials said they have struck two alarms to fight the fire

