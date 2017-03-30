HAZMAT situation in downtown Atlanta resolved

Posted:Mar 30 2017 06:02PM EDT

Updated:Mar 30 2017 06:30PM EDT

ATLANTA - A portion of downtown Atlanta was shut down Thursday afternoon while Homeland Security and HAZMAT crews investigated a tip.

Atlanta police said they received a call at 245 Peachtree Center Ave stating that a man was coming to the facility carrying “red mercury from Africa.”

Police have blocked off several streets around the area including:

  • Peachtree St. at John Portman (restricting eastbound traffic)
  • Peachtree Center at Andrew Young International (restricting northbound traffic)
  • Courtland St at Baker St (restricting southbound traffic) 

The area includes the Downtown Atlanta hotel and convention district.


