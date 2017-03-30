- A portion of downtown Atlanta was shut down Thursday afternoon while Homeland Security and HAZMAT crews investigated a tip.

Atlanta police said they received a call at 245 Peachtree Center Ave stating that a man was coming to the facility carrying “red mercury from Africa.”

Police have blocked off several streets around the area including:

Peachtree St. at John Portman (restricting eastbound traffic)

Peachtree Center at Andrew Young International (restricting northbound traffic)

Courtland St at Baker St (restricting southbound traffic)

The area includes the Downtown Atlanta hotel and convention district.