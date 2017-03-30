Police: Fulton County teen missing; last seen at school bus stop

- Police in Fulton County are asking for help in find a teenage girl who was last seen waiting at a school bus stop earlier this month in Fairburn.

Fulton County police said Brehinya Graves was last seen on March 3 at 7 a.m. waiting for a school bus in the 7000 block of Misttop Loop.

Graves was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white and blue striped Adidas gym shoes. She is described as being 5'4", 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who sees here is asked to call 911. Anyone with leads on where she may be is asked to call Fulton County Police, Detective Gore at 404-613-6600.