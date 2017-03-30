Police: Man shot on U.S. 78 in DeKalb County

Posted:Mar 30 2017 04:50PM EDT

Updated:Mar 30 2017 05:03PM EDT

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting on a busy DeKalb County highway as a possible case of road rage.

It happened on U.S. 78 EB near Mountain Industrial around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. DeKalb County police said officers responded to the area and found a man shot inside a car. The driver appeared to have wrecked the car after being shot.

The driver was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

The roadway was shut down while investigators worked the scene. Authorities are advising afternoon commuters to seek alternative routes.


