Police investigating death of 2-month-old baby

- Henry County Police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby in Stockbridge.

It happened in the 200 block of Spring Street. Police said they were called out to the home between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Investigators have obtained a search warrant and are going over the inside of the home. Police are also interviewing the family and neighbors.

