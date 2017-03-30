Atlanta police: Child finds gun in backpack at school

- Atlanta police are investigating after a little girl found a gun in her backpack at school Thursday morning.

Officials told FOX 5 the KIPP STRIVE Primary School student found the weapon when she arrived to school Thursday, and immediately turned it over to her teacher.

KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools said no one was injured and the school notified authorities as soon as the incident happened.

Police responded to the scene around 9:45 a.m.

"We are grateful for the student for notifying her teacher immediately," said Callie Hudak, Director of Marketing and Communications at KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools.

