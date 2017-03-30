Man convicted of murder of 15-year-old boy

- A man was convicted on Monday for the murder of a 15-year-old in DeKalb County, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office.

Bruce Howard was convicted for the murder of Jaylon Maddox, who was shot in a drive-by shooting on January 6th, 2016.

ORIGINAL STORY: Drive-by Shooting Leaves Teen Dead, Man Injured

Howard was convicted of murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was sentenced to life plus 35 years in prison.

Detectives said Maddox and another victim were walking down Ember Drive around 9:20 p.m. when a white car pulled up and someone started shooting at them. Both victims were shot several times. Officers found them lying along the side of the street.