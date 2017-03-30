First JetBlue flight arrives at Atlanta's airport

- JetBlue is now offering nonstop service between Atlanta and Boston.

The ribbon is cut! Start enjoying non-stop flights to Boston with @JetBlue ✈ pic.twitter.com/nemAbXp403 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) March 30, 2017

Thursday morning, JetBlue was officially welcomed to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as the first JetBlue plane flew in from Logan International Airport. Passengers arrived to cheers in the terminal.

"We are thrilled to welcome JetBlue as our newest airline partner," Airport General Manager Roosevelt Council, Jr. said Thursday. "New airlines provide additional flight options for our guests and will help ATL maintain its status as the world's busiest and most efficient airport."

JetBlue is offering five daily flights between Atlanta and Boston.