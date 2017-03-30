Brothers arrested for alleged online drug business

- Two brothers were arrested in connection with illegal substances found in their home, and their alleged online drug business, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's office.

25-year-old Zackary Christopher Berrong and 20-year-old Charles Trenton Berrong were arrested after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 2060 Pinecrest Place in Cumming, according to police.

Authorities say the search warrant was based on suspicion of illegal drugs, including Fentanyl, being distributed out of the residence. The Narcotics Unit located Fentanyl and other illegal substances during the search, according to police.

The Sheriff's office says the two brothers were believed to be running a business in which large quantities of illegal narcotics were being purchased and re-distributed to customers using an online business.

Other illegal narcotics located in the search are suspected to be LSD, Cathinone, Diazepam, Butylone, and other "research chemicals", according to police.

The brothers were transported to the Forsyth County Adult Detention Center without bond. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office charged them with three counts of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and one count of Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Related Objects.