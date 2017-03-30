Firefighters respond to fiery crash involving school bus

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A school bus carrying children was involved in a fiery crash in Sandy Springs Thursday morning. 

The wreck happened on Roswell Road at Glenridge Drive. According to Fulton County Schools, a Ridgeview Middle School bus was rear-ended by a vehicle, which caught fire. 

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 8:30 Thursday morning as first responders worked to clear the scene.

The wreck forced all lanes of Roswell Road to shut down. 

Fulton County Schools said the students were evacuated from the bus, and taken to school on another bus. 

There were no reports of any injuries. 


