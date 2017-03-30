Severe Storms Expected Tonight & Early Friday

A powerful cold front will move into Georgia tonight. This will bring a round strong to severe storms from the west this evening into early Friday morning. All types of severe weather will be possible: damaging winds of 60mph+ and large hail are most likely, but a brief spin up of a tornado is possible, too.

Before the cold front arrives, low clouds will be stubborn for eastern/northeastern parts of Georgia. There can be a few showers in these areas, too, but this will not be the source of severe storms. Most of the FOX 5 viewing area will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm today with high temperatures back near 80 degrees.

Different computer models have different timing on when most of the storms will happen. While not much is expected before this evening, be aware that a few storms can pop up late this afternoon.

The timeframe of the most widespread storms appears to be near and after midnight through sunrise Friday. Since this puts us under a severe storm risk when many people are asleep, we recommend you have a way to be alerted to warnings if they are issued after you've gone to bed. A NOAA weather radio and your FOX 5 Storm Team app are good options for weather alerts.

Storms will be coming to an end Friday morning. This will be followed by a sunny, dry, and pleasant Friday afternoon and weekend.