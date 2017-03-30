Police: Child hurt by former school bus monitor

- An 8-year-old boy came home with a bruised face after getting off a Paulding County school bus Tuesday afternoon, according to the boy’s mother.

By Wednesday afternoon, the Paulding County School District said the school bus monitor involved in the incident with the child, Stephen Minnick Jr., is no longer employed with the district.

WATCH: Hear their story in their own words



When FOX 5 News went to speak to his mother the 8-year-old boy was back to riding his bike with his sister Jordan outside their Hiram home.

She showed FOX 5 News some pictures taken after Stephen had come home after getting off a Paulding County School District Special Needs bus. He told his mom the bus monitor put his face against the window.

Daniele Minnick, Stephen’s mother said she reported the injury to the assistant principal at Panther Elementary, where Stephen is in 3rd grade. She said the assistant principal told her about video on the school bus.

“She said that she saw that she had pushed his face up against the window and put her hands on him,” said Minnick.

A written statement sent to FOX 5 News by the Paulding County School District reads in part:

“Our primary concern is for the safety of our students. When these allegations were brought to our attention, we contacted law enforcement and are cooperating fully with their investigation. The individual in question is no longer employed by the Paulding County School District."

Paulding County investigators talked with the Minnicks about the incident. A representative from the sheriff's Office said the investigation will determine what charge or charges may be file against the bus monitor who was on the bus with the driver watching the children including Stephen.

Stephen’s mother acknowledged her son does have behavior issues.

“He has ADHD, which is a hyperactive disorder, and then he has ODD, which is an obsessive defiant disorder,” said Minnick, but insists regardless, no one should have put hands on him like that.

FOX 5 News has requested the bus video of the incident from the school district, but it was not made available.