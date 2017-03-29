Standoff with wanted man forces school lockdown in Clayton County

- A stand-off and school lockdown in Clayton County ended with an arrest.

The man, wanted for beating a woman and her child at the Steak N' Shake on Mount Zion Parkway last November.

Deputies tried to serve a warrant for Johnie Flakes at a home on Pine Needle Lane in Hampton, but he would not come out.

After several hours the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said Flakes was taken into custody.

Deputies also arrested his girlfriend, Wendy Carroll and charged her in connection to the assault.

Eddie White Academy, which is nearby, was put on lockdown as a precaution.

