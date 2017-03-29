Officials: Homeless man armed with knives, scissors at airport

- It was a dangerous situation at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as an armed homeless man was confronted by police.

FOX 5 News has been reporting for weeks about the growing problem of homeless people at Atlanta’s airport. Officers and police union representatives agreed it was already a problem which was growing more dangerous.

An incident this week put an urgent accent on those fears. A man pushing a shopping cart and carrying a large bag in the atrium was stopped by officers, but it was what they found on the man that was shocking. A machete, a butcher knife and six pairs of scissors were strapped to the man.

The name and charges the man faces have not yet been released.

