High school won't allow student to fulfill grandmother's wish of going to prom

A sweet Alabama teenager wanted to give his grandmother the opportunity she never had to attend a high school prom. But after an adorable “promposal,” and a new dress was bought, his high school principal changed his mind and said the Granny is not welcome.

A Facebook post pleads, “Eufaula High School let my Grandma go to Prom!”

Bryce’s cousin wrote in the post that the decision to allow the Grandmother to go to prom reached the Board of Education and that they said if Bryce were to take “Nanny” to prom, then future students will do it as a joke and “make the school a mockery.”

Students are using the hashtag #letnannygotoprom to fight the decision.