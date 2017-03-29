P.I. hired in case of missing Douglas County mother

- The family of a missing Douglas County mother has hired a private investigator in hopes of finding her.

Wednesday marked three weeks since 43-year-old Mell Carter Lenz was last seen. Her husband said there has been no activity from her on social media, on her phone, and her debit card has not been used.

The mother of six was last seen March 8 at her Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville. She is described by police as being 5’5” and weighing about 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Family members are concerned because she has stated she had some health issues recently.

Anyone who sees her is encouraged to call 911.