17-year-old charged with possession of LSD with intent to distribute

- A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged after he was found in possession of approximately 39 dosage units of LSD, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Salvador Godoy Mojica was arrested without incident and was booked at the Hall County Jail, according to officials. Mojica was arrested on Tuesday by the Hall County Sheriff's SRO assigned to East Hall high school for an investigation, according to the Sheriff's office.

Police say Mojica was charged with Possession of LSD with the Intent to Distribute, Distribution of Drugs at a School. He is from Gillsville, Georgia.

The case is still under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.