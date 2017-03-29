Body found in Conyers lake as authorities search for missing boater

- A body was discovered Tuesday morning in Black Shoals Lake as authorities continue their search for a missing boater, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

A game warden for the DNR was continuing the nearly three week search for Troy Cobb, when he was alerted to a body by a land owner who lived nearby, according to authorities.

Officials say the body was recovered and transported to the GBI, who will carry out the autopsy. Authorities are investigating the discovery of the body.

The body was found in the immediate vicinity of where Troy Cobb's boating incident occurred, according to the DNR.

All that's known at this time is that Cobb fell into the water, and was not wearing a life vest, according to officials.

Investigators do not suspect alcohol was involved in this case.

Crews from the Department of Natural Resources searched the waters using sonar, a helicopter and remote operated vehicles.