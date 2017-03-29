Legendary jewelry thief due in court

- Admitted international jewel thief, Doris Payne, will face a judge in DeKalb County Wednesday.

The DeKalb district attorney says Payne will be arraigned at 9 a.m. after failing to appear on charges that she took a nearly $2,000 necklace from Perimeter Mall last December.

She had been released on bond when she failed to appear in court in early March.

The 86-year-old gained an international reputation after a documentary profiled her decades-long career in crime.

Payne has been arrested more than 20 times in the last 50 years.

