Officials: 'Hoax' forces Jackson County schools to evacuate

Jackson County Schools said what appears to be a hoax forced two schools to be evacuated Wednesday morning.

An official with Jackson County Schools said an anonymous call was made around 8 a.m. "alleging a threat" at Jackson County Comprehensive High School. As a precaution, both Jackson County High and East Jackson High School were evacuated.

Several students reported a gunman at one of the schools, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said there have been no shots fired and no gunman was identified.

"The situation is contained," the GBI said.

Jackson County Schools said all Jackson County High students were safe and returned to class just before 9 a.m.

"At this point, GBI tells us, this appears to be a hoax," the school system said.

Jackson County Schools reemphasized on Facebook that no students were injured and no shots were fired.

Watch video of students gathered outside Jackson County High School

Authorities remain on scene at both schools. Any students who left the campus with their parents during the evacuations are being asked to return to school to ensure everyone is accounted for.