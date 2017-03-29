Boy, 6, reunites with mom after he was left in daycare van

- A Union City mother is demanding answers after her 6-year-old son was left in a daycare van for hours.

BREAKING Alone, in the dark. On a daycare bus for hours. WHAT HAPPENED? Hear from the panicked mom of a Union City 6yo on @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/o4wolQpohL — Kaitlyn Pratt Fox 5 (@Fox5Kaitlyn) March 29, 2017

The discovery was made late Tuesday night outside the Step of Faith 24 Hour Learning Center. Lavetta Kitt arrived at the Flat Shoals Parkway facility to pick up her two boys, but only her youngest son was there.

Her older son, Nicholas, was missing.

"I could barely breathe. He's only 6. Where could he be?" Kitt questioned.

Nicholas was on a van in the parking lot, and he had been there for at least four hours. The center's owner told FOX 5 he fell asleep during the regular transfer from an after-school program to the campus, and we're told the driver did not notice.

"Now I don't feel safe leaving my kids there at that daycare. At all." Kitt said.

The owner of the facility said she is going to the state office that oversees her license to report the incident, per protocol, and declined any more comment until that had been done.