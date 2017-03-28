String of violent carjackings in metro Atlanta community

- There has been a string of violent carjackings in a metro Atlanta community recently. The carjackers have been striking at night between 9 and 11 p.m. along the border of DeKalb County and the city of Atlanta. Police from both jurisdictions are working together to try to put a stop to it.

Police said there have been five carjackings in five days in the East Lake and East Lake Terrace communities. Police said the criminals often target women. Tris Sicigiano was one of them.

WATCH: A neighborhood on edge over carjackings



“We didn't see him until he was at the door, and popped up and ran up to the door and said ‘drop the keys,’” said Sicigiano.

The descriptions of the carjackers are similar in each case.

“A young man with a mask or scarf covering his face, a knife is usually with him and he’s wearing a gray or black hoodie,” said Jeri Garrison who lives on the street where a carjacking took place.

Extra police have been cruising the streets and the East Lake Security Patrol has beefed up its patrols. Neighbors are hoping these guys get caught before someone gets hurt.

“I don’t know how much more is going to happen before something serious happens,” said Garrison.

Tris Sicigiano said she still has trouble sleeping and loud noises make her jump. She is spreading the word to be extra cautious.

“Don't sit in your car and listen to the radio to finish that song or finish that story, it's not worth it because the carjackers are looking for people who are sitting in their cars, just get in the house,” said Sicigiano.