Three shot, including teen, in southeast Atlanta neighborhood

- Police are on the scene of a shooting which injured at least three people, including a teenager, in southeast Atlanta early Tuesday evening.

It happened in the 1200 block of Redford Drive just before 7 p.m. Atlanta police said about 40 shots were fired in the neighborhood.

Investigators said one woman was shot in the hand, a male was shot to the stomach and a second male was shot to the leg. All victims were alert conscious and breathing when they were transported to the hospital. One of those victims was a 14-year-old, but police have not yet specified which one of the victim that was.

Police were at the scene for most of the night combing over evidence.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

The circumstances behind the shooting were not immediately known.