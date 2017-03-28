What happened to 10 bikes from Supercross intended to be used by children?

- Crime that hit last month’s motocross event called Supercross was more significant than initially reported.

Atlanta authorities had a report of one bike stolen from a professional rider. It was taken from the parking lot of a hotel downtown near the event site, the Georgia Dome.

We have learned that another theft took place from a lot in college park. Ten bikes snatched off a truck parked by hotel near the airport. And those custom bikes were made for young children to ride -- children who show good grades and are selected from a lottery.

That theft especially upsets Sgt. Cody Smith, from College Park. He is asking for the public's help.

