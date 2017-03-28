Officers actively seek new leads in Atlanta's first homicide of the year

- Investigators want to close the case on the Atlanta’s first homicide of 2017 and Tuesday, they put the full weight of the department behind that effort.

Dimitri Manick was murdered during the early morning hours of January 2. Police said his body was found gunshot wounds to the head on Broad Street in southwest Atlanta. Investigators said there was no sign of a struggle.

The Atlanta Police Department conducted a Tactical Homicide Canvass of the neighborhood. Officers went door-to-door, handing out flyers and talking to potential witnesses in hopes of shaking loose a new lead in the homicide case.

Manick, who was in his 40s, lived on the street for several years, according to friends and neighbors.

