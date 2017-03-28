Former Roswell teacher gets 20 years in child sex cases

- A former teacher with Mount Paran Christian School will serve at least 20 years in prison for having sexual relationships with minors.

According to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, Christopher Wade Brown, 37, admitted to having sex with a 17-year-old female student Tuesday morning. After she ended the relationship, Brown attempted to start a relationship with another minor, which led to similar charges against him for acts committed in Fulton County, the statement said.

For the first sex assault against his student, Brown was sentenced to 20 years with 10 years to serve in prison and the balance on probation. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Brown also pled guilty to charges of child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes in Fulton County for acts related to the other girl. He received a sentence of 15 years with 10 years to serve in confinement in Fulton County.

Brown has been in custody since his arrest in October 2016.

