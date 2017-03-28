Medical cannabis oil compromise approved by Georgia House

ATLANTA - The Georgia House of Representatives passed a compromise bill Tuesday that would expand the list of patients allowed to use medical cannabis oil. 

Under the compromise, people with autism, AIDS, or Alzheimer's will be added to the list of qualifying conditions. Additionally, anyone in hospice, regardless of their diagnosis, would be allowed to use cannabis oil. 

The bill now heads to the Senate. 

