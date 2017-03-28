Two charged in fatal shooting outside Pappadeaux restaurant

- Two men have been charged in the October 2016 deadly shooting outside the Pappadeaux restaurant in Marietta that left a husband dead, according to Cobb County Police.

Authorities said Dylan Marquis Ledbetter and Demarious Greene are both in custody and face murder charges.

Police said 48-year-old Anthony Welch and his wife, 49-year-old Cynthia Welch, were walking to their car after having dinner at Windy Hill Road restaurant when they were ambushed in the parking lot. Mr. Welch was fatally shot and Mrs. Welch was hit in the arm, police said.

Mrs. Welch said a man snatched a $5 necklace from her before fleeing the scene.

It’s unclear who pulled the trigger.

No further details were immediately available.