Police: Missing Carrollton woman possibly in danger

- Carrollton police need help finding a missing woman who's possibly in danger.

Debbie Vinson Chase was last seen walking on Matthews Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. She was wearing a white t-shirt.

Authorities believe Chase may be in danger. She's described as 5'3", 210 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451.

NEXT: Rabun County deputies searching for missing mother, 3 children