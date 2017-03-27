Man accused of beating stepson, who later died, has prior record

- FOX 5 has learned the man accused of beating his stepson for not being able to count to 15, has a prior record. The little boy later died.

According to Rabun County court documents, Dontavious Carter was found guilty of felony aggravated assault earlier this month, dating back to a case in August of 2016. Authorities said Carter dragged Amber Fountain out of bed, choked her and threw her out of the camper they were in.

“If he had choked me a little bit longer I would not be here,” said Amber Fountain.

In the report from the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office, Fountain told deputies that when she tried to fight him off, he started choking harder.

“He was just angry, he was beyond angry,” said Fountain.

About two weeks after being found guilty in Rabun County and sentenced to five year probation, Carter was arrested and charged with cruelty to children after authorities said he beat his step-son, DJ Alford for 30 minutes, who became non-responsive and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Clayton County arrest warrants states Carter admitted he “whooped” the child for failing to count from 1 to 15. The arrest warrant goes on to say “when shown pictures of the deceased juvenile, Carter stated that all of the injuries sustained were caused by him while disciplining the child.”

Fountain said she pleaded with the court to give Carter jail time during her assault case, but they didn’t and her heart breaks for what little DJ went through.

“That poor little boy suffered the hands of him probably almost three times longer than I did and I know how bad I came out,” said Fountain.

