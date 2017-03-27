VIDEO: Dekalb County dog taken off of front porch News VIDEO: Dekalb County dog taken off of front porch DeKalb County police are looking for the man seen taking a Yorkie from its owner's front porch.

The dog, an 8-year-old Yorkie who goes by "Spider," always goes out in the front of the house. But when his owner opened the door to let Spider back in, she noticed he was gone.

According to the neighbors, they saw a man walking around with the dog. Spiders owner assumed that meant the Yorkie got away from her lawn, but in reviewing the camera footage she found a very different scenario unfold.

A man can be seen picking Spider up and taking him away.

Spider's owner begs the man in the video to return the dog unharmed.