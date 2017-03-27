Atlanta Braves unveil new transportation plan

- The Atlanta Braves has announced several transportation initiatives to help cope with the influx of traffic expected when the new SunTrust Park officially opens next month.

During a news briefing Monday, the Braves shared key updates to their transportation plan, including an Uber ridesharing pilot program, a new MLB.com Ballpark app, a game day transportation management initiative and parking updates.

To ensure smooth and worry-free commutes, officials are encouraging fans to plan ahead and buy their tickets and parking spaces in advance.

“We have an extensive campaign that’s going to roll out next week that’s going to communicate what we told all of you today about buying your tickets early, having a plan, using Waze, using Uber and certainly buying parking early as well," said Mike Plant, Braves Development President. "So, the educational process, we know, is incumbent upon us because it’s a new venue, new part of town, everything is new.”

The Braves, along with their partners— Cobb County Department of Transportation, Cobb County Police Department and Kimley-Horn—offered an overview of their transportation plan.

Uber ridesharing pilot: According to the statement, it’s a new technology that makes the pick-up experience faster and more efficient at SunTrust Park. Riders leaving SunTrust Park will be directed to the Uber Zone, which is located steps from the ballpark along Windy Ridge Parkway, through in-app messaging and physical signage. At the Uber Zone, fans will open their Uber app, set their destination and request a car as usual. Instead of having to navigate to find a specific car and driver, riders will see a personalized PIN code in their app and can simply give it to the next available driver in the Uber Zone.

MLB.com Ballpark app: Using the updated app, fans can now buy tickets and parking spaces in advance and use the Waze traffic technology to guide them to the park efficiently.

Game-day transportation management: The Cobb County Police Department will assist with coordinating multiple agencies and resources to monitor traffic conditions and using real-time data to respond to any situations that might arise, the statement said. In addition, the Cumberland Circulator has added three initial routes, starting March 31, in an effort to reduce traffic and increase mobility.

Parking: The Braves has added more than 14,000 parking spaces owned or leased by the organization for game day. Additionally, Cobb County and the City of Smyrna have issued independent parking permits for several operators in the area, bringing more than 1,200 additional parking spots into play, the statement said.

The new plan will be put to the test Tuesday as 20,000 people are expected to attend an exhibition game for season ticket holders at the new stadium.

