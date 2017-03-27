Convicted DeKalb County teen on the run

- A DeKalb County teen convicted of aggravated assault and armed robbery is on the run.

FOX 5 News has learned Elhmadi Yosif, 18, was supposed to report to the DeKalb County jail Monday morning for the start of his 20-year sentence, but never showed.

Father of carjacking/robbery victim is angry 18 y.o. convicted of crime was given a week to report to jail. Elhmadi Yosif is now on the run. pic.twitter.com/z4hAp1Ils2 — Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) March 27, 2017

Yosif's sentence stems from a March 2016 carjacking where authorities said he and another man went to an apartment complex, promising to buy a cell phone from a CraigsList ad, but instead took the phone and stole a BMW at gunpoint.

Last Monday, Yosif was sentenced to 20 years with15 to serve. At the hearing, the judge gave him one week to get his affairs in order.

He was supposed to show up Monday morning, but that never happened.

The suspect lives in the Stone Mountain area, but police aren't sure where he currently is.

Authorities think he cut off his ankle monitor sometime on Saturday.

