GBI: Atlanta police officer involved in shooting

- Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed they have been asked to investigate the shooting, which happened in the 1900 block of Bent Creek Way early Monday morning.

Authorities remain on scene, focusing their efforts near the entrance of the apartment complex. That's where it's believed the shooting took place.

It's not clear yet what led to the shooting.