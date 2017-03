- The Dawson County Sheriff's office is currently looking for Braunize J Brown, who has been reported as missing.

Brown was born on June 16th, 1956. She is described as a 5’1” female weighing 109 pounds with blue eyes and brownish-red hair.

She was last seen at her residence within Dawson County on March 26, 2017 at approximately 12 pm.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office at 706-344-3636.