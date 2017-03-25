Police searching for missing mother in Norcross News Police searching for missing mother in Norcross Gwinnett County Police and a group of people are searching for a missing mother in Norcross, according to officials. 25-year-old Beatriz Espinoza has been missing since Friday after leaving the Hickory Grove apartments.

Close to 100 people gathered Saturday night to help search. Gwinnett County police joined the search, and stopped to find out more information about the missing woman. Officials are working on a more thorough missing persons report.

"It's very unusual," said one relative to FOX 5's Portia Bruner. "She's never done anything like that."

Her relatives say she never picked up her 6-year-old son from the bus stop on Friday. Espinoza was leaving for some classes with her 3-year-old with her. Relatives say the 3-year-old was found wandering alone Saturday morning near Hickory Grove apartments.