10 units heavily damaged in Norcross apartment fire

- Ten apartments units were heavily damaged after a fire started at a Norcross apartment complex on Saturday, according to the Gwinnett County Fire Department.

The fire started at Las Palmas Apartments around 3:30pm at an apartment building near 1700 Seasons Parkway. First responders say no one was injured, and all people in the building were evacuated, including a wheelchair-bound person.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and ten of the fifteen apartment units in the building were heavily damaged, according to officials. The fire was put out around 4:55pm.

Firefighters say the flames broke through the roof. First responders fought the blaze from inside, but eventually had to back out of the building to continue fighting from the outside.

Crews are on the scene putting out hot spots, and the Red Cross is there to help out residents, according to officials. The number of people displaced by the fire is unknown right now. Officials say they will likely have no one stay in the building tonight.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.