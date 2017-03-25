Search underway for missing Atlanta girl

- Atlanta Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Essence Rice left her home on Hardee Street Friday evening and hasn’t been seen since.

Rice is described as a black female, 5’2” tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black fur boots and a black and pink bookbag.

Authorities conducted a search of the area, but couldn't locate her.

Anyone with information about Rice's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

SEE ALSO: Mattie's call issued for missing Conley 54-year-old