Rain, strong storms possible tonight

- We're watching a line of strong storms and heavy rain moving across the Southeast today, approaching from the west and moving on pace to cross into Georgia later Saturday evening.

Rain and storms moving into extreme NW GA by 7pm -- a few of these storms could have damaging winds. @GoodDayAtlanta #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/6LyJuTW78X — Paul Milliken (@PaulFromFox5) March 25, 2017

Ahead of that system, a strong inflow of warm air will bump temperatures back to the middle 70s, with clouds also increasing through the day. The line of rain and storms will begin to cross in from Alabama around 7 p.m., with the strongest activity occurring north of

Metro Atlanta and some of the storms possibly containing damaging winds. This line looks to break up as it moves across Georgia, so rainfall totals will be a bit more spotty east of Metro Atlanta, but we could see totals well over an inch to the north and west, in areas where the storms are strongest. We could certainly use rain to wash away some of the pollen which is blanketing North Georgia right now -- Saturday's pollen count is 2258, our highest so far this year.

Scattered showers and storms are likely for Sunday, but highs will again climb into the middle 70s. By the middle of next week, we'll see highs in the low 80s.

