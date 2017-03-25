'Extremely high' pollen counts today in Atlanta

Today will be an intense day for allergy sufferers in metro Atlanta.

Saturday’s pollen counts are “extremely high,” according to FOX 5 Meteorologist Paul Milliken.

The official count from the Atlanta Allergy & Asthma Clinic is at 2258 for Saturday, up from 816 on Friday.  Saturday's number is the highest we've seen so far this year. 

Some good news, though -- overnight rain might bring a little relief to those dealing with itchy eyes and runny noses.

