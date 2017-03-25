'Extremely high' pollen counts today in Atlanta

Today will be an intense day for allergy sufferers in metro Atlanta.

Does this surprise anyone?? We're in the Extremely High range today, with a #pollen count of 2258. @GoodDayAtlanta #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/L9ll1M4zt9 — FOX 5 Storm Team (@FOX5StormTeam) March 25, 2017

Saturday’s pollen counts are “extremely high,” according to FOX 5 Meteorologist Paul Milliken.

The official count from the Atlanta Allergy & Asthma Clinic is at 2258 for Saturday, up from 816 on Friday. Saturday's number is the highest we've seen so far this year.

Some good news, though -- overnight rain might bring a little relief to those dealing with itchy eyes and runny noses.

