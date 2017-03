- Police are searching for a gunman after a double shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Police say two men were shot on Middleton Road Friday night.

One of the victims was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the foot. Police say both were alert, conscious and breathing, and have been transported to a local hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

