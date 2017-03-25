Rapper Rick Ross back in court

- Rapper Rick Ross was back in court Friday for a kidnapping and assault case stemming from an incident in 2015.

Authorities arrested Ross after his former employees claimed the rapper and his manager beat and pistol whipped them.

Last year, Ross and his manager sought immunity claiming they acted in self-defense.

There is a new Fayette County judge presiding over the case who wants to start over.

Ross told the judge Friday during the hearing that he was innocent.

