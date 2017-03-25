Cherokee County middle school teacher killed in crash

- A middle school chorus teacher died in an accident in Cherokee County early Friday morning.

It happened on Interstate 575 South at the Little River Bridge. Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Kevin White’s truck went off the road, into a construction zone, hit an embankment and went airborne.

Investigators said White’s truck landed next to the Little River.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

White taught at E.T. Booth Middle School in Woodstock.

