Plane crashes in Cobb County

- A small private jet has crashed into a home about two and a quarter miles away from the end of the runway at Cobb County International Airport.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. The FAA said a Cessna Citation I aircraft headed to Fulton County Airport went down into a home near the corner of Mechelle Lane and Fern Valley Road in the Piedmont Hill subdivision, that neighborhood is located just north of Barrett Parkway along Bells Ferry Road.

Witnesses told FOX 5 News they spotted a plane which appeared to lose power and drop from the sky. A large black plume of smoke could be seen for miles the area of the crash.

Firefighters are at the scene, but have not briefed the media.

This story is breaking. Check back here for updates. If you have additional information, pictures or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com