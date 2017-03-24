Women use each other to file false insurance claims

- Douglas County authorities have issued warrants for two metro Atlanta women who they said committed insurance fraud by filing false automobile insurance claims.

The state department of insurance said 31-year-old Jenea Daniel and 52-year-old Dianne Kirk are the two women who cheated two insurance companies out of more than $21,000.

"Two women each filed claims with the other person's insurance company alleging that the other person ran over their left foot," said Georgia Department of Insurance Deputy Commissioner, Jay Florence.

Deputy Commissioner Florence said the women created false hospital bills and doctor bills in order to support their claims. According to the arrest warrants Daniel filed a claim with Kirk's insurance, State Farm stating that Kirk had run over her left foot with a car as she backed out of a parking space at a Chick-fil-A in Douglasville. Records show that Daniel received a settlement payout of $12,000 from State Farm.

Officials said the following month Kirk filed a claim against Daniel's insurance, Geico, claiming Daniel ran over her left foot while backing out of a parking space at the Ingles on Fairburn Road in Douglasville which resulted in a payment of just over $8,000.

Deputy Commissioner Florence said acts like this are frustrating because insurance fraud drives up the cost up the premium, costing everyone money.

"You can honest rate payers that work hard and pay their premiums and then you have people like this that are trying to gain the system, that really do cost the rest of us money," said Deputy Commissioner Florence.

The state insurance department said insurance fraud is a felony with a penalty of two to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000.

